MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock Holdings Raised by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,478 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned 1.03% of MIND Technology worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 415,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 47,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIND opened at $0.68 on Friday. MIND Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.56.

MIND Technology ( NASDAQ:MIND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter.

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

