Brighton Jones LLC Invests $83,000 in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 4.1 %

InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.16.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Profile

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7,215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,075,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,886,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,472,417,845. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

