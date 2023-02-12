Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 51,697 Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LFLY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth $2,692,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth $2,585,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Leafly by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 371,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 186,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Leafly by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Leafly in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Leafly Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFLY opened at $0.53 on Friday. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75. The company has a market cap of $21.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.32.

About Leafly

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Leafly Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

