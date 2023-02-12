Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE JLL opened at $177.90 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.35 and a 12 month high of $260.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

