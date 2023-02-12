Boston Partners Decreases Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Boston Partners cut its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of LHC Group worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in LHC Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 165,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners lifted its stake in LHC Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Varenne Capital Partners now owns 36,458 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LHC Group by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in LHC Group by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 13,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LHC Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,964 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $166.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00, a P/E/G ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.32 and a 1 year high of $169.84.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

