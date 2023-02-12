Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 57,758 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $119.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average is $97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $141.45.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

