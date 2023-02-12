Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grab by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Grab by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grab by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 128,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRAB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Grab Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $6.31.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.58 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

