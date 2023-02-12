Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $41,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,617.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $59,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Separately, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 60.11%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

