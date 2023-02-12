Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,431,000 after purchasing an additional 531,734 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,800 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,089,000 after purchasing an additional 547,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

