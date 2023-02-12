Boston Partners Acquires 30,588 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Carriage Services were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSV. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CSV. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carriage Services Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $26,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,587.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $27,745.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $267,587.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,652 shares of company stock valued at $44,908. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSV opened at $31.62 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Further Reading

