Boston Partners Buys 56,282 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.22% of Pacira BioSciences worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 77,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,756,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PCRX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.44 and a beta of 0.82.

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

