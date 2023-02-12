Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $198,000 in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOMD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after buying an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 194.1% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after buying an additional 4,832,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,641,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,777,000 after buying an additional 260,400 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,949,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,955,000 after buying an additional 75,030 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.92 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

