Boston Partners Buys Shares of 42,003 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $146.41 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $171.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.43.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

