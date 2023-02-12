Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 40,357 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Stock Down 2.6 %

BB stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 39,683 shares of company stock worth $136,059 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.