Boston Partners Acquires 336 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.98 and its 200 day moving average is $139.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.09.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

