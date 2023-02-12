CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.28% of CBIZ worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CBIZ by 179.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 683.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 20.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 161.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBZ opened at $48.25 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

