Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,634 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.36% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,061 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $1,990,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.