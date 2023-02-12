Boston Partners Trims Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $105.24.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

