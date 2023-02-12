Boston Partners Has $7.77 Million Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,658 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.15% of Ashland worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,083,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,854,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,043,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,547,000 after buying an additional 67,631 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,645,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,251,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after buying an additional 111,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 17.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,205,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,179,000 after buying an additional 177,781 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Ashland Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ASH opened at $104.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.72. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.32%.

Ashland Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.