Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 421.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 215,328 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.16% of Vermilion Energy worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $13,498,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 425.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 481,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after buying an additional 390,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after buying an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 706,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 340,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 888,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,023 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. CIBC cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

NYSE VET opened at $14.78 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $739.55 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 44.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

