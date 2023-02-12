Boston Partners Acquires New Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 746,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NOW by 839.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NOW by 173.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 60.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DNOW. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th.

NOW Trading Up 2.1 %

About NOW

Shares of NOW stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.64. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

