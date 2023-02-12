Boston Partners Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,388 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.3 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

