Boston Partners Trims Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.07% of First Citizens BancShares worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.4 %

FCNCA stock opened at $764.19 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $885.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $774.98 and a 200-day moving average of $804.45.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.87 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.