Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,375 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in APA by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

APA stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

