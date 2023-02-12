Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 495,107 Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 495,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,000. Boston Partners owned 0.60% of Six Flags Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE SIX opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 2.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $504.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.40 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,227,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $252,764,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,764,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,543,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,725,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 308,750 shares of company stock worth $7,051,675. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.