IFP Advisors Inc Has $428,000 Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 2,154.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,827,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,606,000 after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 835.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,521,000 after acquiring an additional 616,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

