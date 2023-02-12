LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 73,247 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,327 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

