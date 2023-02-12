Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 30.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,848,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,530,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,835 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,474,000 after buying an additional 681,083 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 298.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after buying an additional 561,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

