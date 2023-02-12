Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Assurant were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 18.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Assurant by 5.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Assurant by 10.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Assurant by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ opened at $133.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average is $141.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

