Boston Partners Purchases 7,926 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Viad were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,881,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,381,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,196,000 after buying an additional 20,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,335,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,587,000 after buying an additional 41,112 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 10.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 991,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after buying an additional 93,234 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 22.8% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 814,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after buying an additional 151,137 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $533.08 million, a PE ratio of 214.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $44.25.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

