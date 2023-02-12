Boston Partners Has $12.39 Million Position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Trinseo were worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 1,099.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Trinseo by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Trinseo Stock Performance

Trinseo Announces Dividend

NYSE:TSE opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Trinseo PLC has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.32%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

