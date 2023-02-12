Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,438 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 487,325 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.50% of Yelp worth $12,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 491.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,734 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 90,337 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 25.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,808 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,374,736.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,999 shares of company stock worth $11,408,440 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YELP. TheStreet lowered Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Yelp stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

