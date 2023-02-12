W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 497.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $68.19 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

