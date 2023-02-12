AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,042 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in AGCO were worth $13,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 302,728 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AGCO by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 694,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,406,000 after purchasing an additional 261,735 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AGCO by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,266,000 after purchasing an additional 241,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in AGCO by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,988,000 after purchasing an additional 199,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

AGCO Trading Up 3.3 %

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO stock opened at $138.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day moving average is $120.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.40. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.09%.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

