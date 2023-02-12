Boston Partners Sells 43,222 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,222 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 5.35% of PetIQ worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PetIQ by 79.1% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

PETQ stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

