Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854,472 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.15% of Americold Realty Trust worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,540,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,310 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,002,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,130,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Truist Financial lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

