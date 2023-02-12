Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 331,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,604 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PFSI. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $65.57 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $141,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,360.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $741,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,803,004.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $141,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,360.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,765 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.