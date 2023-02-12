Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,360 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,346,000 after purchasing an additional 464,817 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,278,000 after purchasing an additional 777,200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.6 %

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 585,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,000. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

