Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Boston Partners boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWD stock opened at $158.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.