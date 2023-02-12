First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 538.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 8.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 18.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 18.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,821,000 after acquiring an additional 156,739 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Sempra by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SRE opened at $157.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

