Boston Partners Decreases Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Boston Partners cut its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.18% of Lithia Motors worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $274.25 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.44.
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
