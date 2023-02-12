Boston Partners Has $13.61 Million Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 387,946 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.22% of Range Resources worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Range Resources by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of RRC opened at $25.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

