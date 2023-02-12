Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.62% of Minerals Technologies worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 793.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTX opened at $61.10 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,023.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,023.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

