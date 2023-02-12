Boston Partners Has $15.01 Million Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,866 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.84% of Unisys worth $15,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unisys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,758,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,485,000 after buying an additional 45,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unisys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,837,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,986,000 after buying an additional 181,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Unisys by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,389,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,743,000 after buying an additional 57,154 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unisys by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,481,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 379,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unisys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UIS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities downgraded Unisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Lee D. Roberts bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,400.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UIS opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $368.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

