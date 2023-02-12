Boston Partners Has $10.84 Million Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,562,773 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Navient were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,937.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Down 0.3 %

Navient Announces Dividend

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 11.42 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Navient’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Further Reading

