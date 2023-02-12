Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 337,088 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 337,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,113,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Stories

