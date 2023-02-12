Boston Partners Raises Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Boston Partners grew its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 37,116 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.54% of Standard Motor Products worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 25.9% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 135,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 55.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 80.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 19.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $237,508.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 650,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,559,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $40.90 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $882.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Further Reading

