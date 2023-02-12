Boston Partners Invests $14.42 Million in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Boston Partners bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 377,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,424,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.68% of John Wiley & Sons as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 0.6 %

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.03. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.43%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.