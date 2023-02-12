First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Repligen by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Repligen by 20.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at about $4,380,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Repligen Stock Down 1.2 %

Repligen Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $183.83 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.17.

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.