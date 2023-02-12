First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

